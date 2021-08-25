Mitul Gajjar

3D Spaceship icon | UI/UX

Mitul Gajjar
Mitul Gajjar
  • Save
3D Spaceship icon | UI/UX adobe max blender design designer life animation in adobe xd adobe xd ui ux dailychallenge 3d ui 3d icon 3d
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Hope you doing well. Another shot of 3D icons. Let me know your thoughts on this.

Contact me for 3D icons.

Mitul Gajjar
Mitul Gajjar

More by Mitul Gajjar

View profile
    • Like