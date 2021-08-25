Flo

Boat on the water - 2018 Small Painting

Boat on the water - 2018 Small Painting boat water orange sunset painting illustration
Inspired by photos of boats on a horizon, while the sun is setting (Acrylic)

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
