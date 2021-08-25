Vahag Zargaryan

Noire Plastique - Fashion App

Vahag Zargaryan
Vahag Zargaryan
  • Save
Noire Plastique - Fashion App girl photo fashion mobile app mobile app ux ecommerce black fashion logo branding ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Fashion Mobile App. What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Vahag Zargaryan
Vahag Zargaryan

More by Vahag Zargaryan

View profile
    • Like