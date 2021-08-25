Embrace the Mess

NEW CREATIVE PEP TALK PODCAST OUT NOW!

330 - Keep Going or Quit? 3 Surprising Landmarks on the Path to Breakthrough

It’s natural to think that the creative path would get easier as you get closer to breakthrough or that the signs you’re onto something would be obvious. But if you study those who have experienced a big break in finding their thing creatively, you will see the signs you’re going the right way are unexpected and easy to miss. In this episode we do a deep dive to identify some extremely common signs you should keep going and how many overlook these signs and quit too early.

This is part 3 of the “Over Overthinking” Series.

