Cover artwork for a fictional rap album called "Life after VoIP" done by The Nextiva Company.
This piece is in a rebound of the cover artwork of Notorious BIG "Life after death" that was launched in 1997. Remade the original type and was inspired by the inner cover where Biggie appears in front of gravestones.
This artwork is a personal project made for fun and has no real-world use or applications.