A + DIAMOND BRAND IDENTITY & LOGO DESIGN

A + DIAMOND BRAND IDENTITY & LOGO DESIGN a letter diamond logo design abstract branding and identity branding design logomark mark graphic design brand and identity brand illustration design logo logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
A + DIAMOND BRAND IDENTITY & LOGO DESIGN.
One of logo and brand identity concepts for Amici Company.
Amici is a jewelry store based in California.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
