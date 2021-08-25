🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Birman Cat Illustration
Country of Origin: Burma/France
Other Names: Sacred cat of Burma
A Birman cat is semi-longhaired with darker colouring to the points, face, legs, ears and tail, and a pale toning body colour. It is a largish cat with thickset body and short legs. The Birman cat has blue eyes and four pure white feet. The front gloves covering only the feet, but the rear socks are longer. The head is broad and rounded with medium size ears . Birman cats come in lots of different colours.
While there is no clear record of the origin of Birman cats, one pair was taken to France around 1919, from which the breed became established in the western world. However, Birman cats were almost wiped out as a breed during World War II and were heavily outcrossed with long-hair breeds (mainly Persians) and also Siamese lines to rebuild the breed. By the early 1950s, pure Birman cat litters were once again being produced. The restored breed was recognised in Britain in 1965
Available on RedBubble!
www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/8502…
Visit my DeviantArt shop and get your pet portrait now. Or send me an email to bigduwu04@gmail.com !
Premium Download!
https://www.deviantart.com/bigduwu/art/Birman-Illustration-888215902