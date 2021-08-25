Birman Cat Illustration

Country of Origin: Burma/France

Other Names: Sacred cat of Burma

A Birman cat is semi-longhaired with darker colouring to the points, face, legs, ears and tail, and a pale toning body colour. It is a largish cat with thickset body and short legs. The Birman cat has blue eyes and four pure white feet. The front gloves covering only the feet, but the rear socks are longer. The head is broad and rounded with medium size ears . Birman cats come in lots of different colours.

While there is no clear record of the origin of Birman cats, one pair was taken to France around 1919, from which the breed became established in the western world. However, Birman cats were almost wiped out as a breed during World War II and were heavily outcrossed with long-hair breeds (mainly Persians) and also Siamese lines to rebuild the breed. By the early 1950s, pure Birman cat litters were once again being produced. The restored breed was recognised in Britain in 1965

