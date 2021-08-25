Online store of bearings

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
⚙️ BRM Sales is a company in the bearings industry offering a complete line of precision radial ball bearings and bearing related products.
📍 The project goal is to develop a platform, which allows OEMs and individual customers to purchase products from the BRM Sales Store, and managers to manage orders, customers, and inventory.
We're ready for new challenges! Feel free to contact us 👉 https://smartapp.technology/