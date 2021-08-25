To the amazing Dribbble community,

Today I would like to share the Virtual Vault App concept. We designed the onboarding experience of an app act as a virtual vault where user can add/ save money as well as documents safely in an encrypted environment.

We used 3d Illustration which is still in trend and incorporated it in the onboarding screens to make it less financial/ Utilitarian.

Thoughts, write us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

