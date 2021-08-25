Steel Fabrication and Engineering Companies in UAE

Al Baraq Steel Works L.L.C, located in the New Industrial Area – Ajman was founded on 29 March 2006 as a result of a study undertaken by a group of experienced professionals at different levels (Engineering, Manufacturing, Sales and Management). They assumed that, in order to increase the demand for engineering services, a professional-owned company should be formed for this purpose of providing diversified services with particular emphasis on engineering services, particularly steel structures. This company will meet the needs for almost all imaginable structural steel structures to be planned, measured, manufactured and installed.