Balinese Cat Illustration

Country of Origin: America

The Balinese cat is a beautiful elegant medium-sized cat breed with the same long svelte lines as the Siamese. The body is slender and graceful and the head has a straight profile with large ears which may have tufts. It has a fine, silky flowing coat which can be from one to several centimetres long and lies flat against the body. The tail is long and plumed with much longer hair. The eyes are bright blue and oriental in shape and setting.

The Balinese cat is basically a longhaired Siamese. First noticed in the early 20th century, breeders at first gave away their longhaired kittens. After the Second World War the breed was developed and originally called the 'Longhaired Siamese', it was renamed 'Balinese', due to the cats' resemblance to elegant, Far Eastern temple dancers. In 1961 the Balinese cat was recognised in America but it was not until the mid 1970s that the Balinese cat breed was imported into Europe.

