Clothing Logo

Logo for the author's Russian clothing brand Юкка.

Logo reflects the minimalistic mood of the brand. Natural origin of the fabrics is reflected with the help of a rich green color, also similar to the color of the Yucca palm, after which the brand was named.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
