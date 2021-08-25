Clothing Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logo for the author's Russian clothing brand Юкка.
Logo reflects the minimalistic mood of the brand. Natural origin of the fabrics is reflected with the help of a rich green color, also similar to the color of the Yucca palm, after which the brand was named.
Contact me for cooperation: loginova99.tl@gmail.com
Thank you! :)