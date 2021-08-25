Techeshta

Ice Cream Gourmet Shop Web Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
Ice Cream Gourmet Shop Web Template pastry shop ice cream parlour food store cake store winter food shop cake shop ice cream
Download color palette

Icecream Gourmet is the perfect solution for any business that wants to showcase its delicious products. The template has a beautiful and unique design, and it is the best suit your online store. It specially designs for ice cream shops, yogurt, cakeshop, and other similar businesses – so it’s easy-to-use and packed with features that will help your business grow! Get started now!

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Retina Ready

Share the love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
---
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects! You can contact us at Upwork, Techeshta.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Dribbble

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like