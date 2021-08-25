Ice Cream Gourmet Shop Web Template

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Icecream Gourmet is the perfect solution for any business that wants to showcase its delicious products. The template has a beautiful and unique design, and it is the best suit your online store. It specially designs for ice cream shops, yogurt, cakeshop, and other similar businesses – so it’s easy-to-use and packed with features that will help your business grow! Get started now!
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Retina Ready
