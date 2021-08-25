Belov Digital Agency

UnitedCMC - Website Design & Development

UnitedCMC - Website Design & Development minimal branding logo wordpress ui development website design website web design
Hello everyone 👋

We needed to develop the site for UnitedCMC based on the design files provided. Also, we had to design and add a 404 page to the site. The main requirement was to complete the work in 3 days plus an extra day for corrections.

We managed to meet the crucial requirement – the three-day deadline – even with building the custom blocks and designing an extra page.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
UI/UX Web Design. WordPress Experts.
