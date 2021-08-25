Taisia Loginova

Business card Design

Business card for Samon Sushi bar.

The author's texture, resembling the texture of salmon meat, is placed on the business card of the sushi bar. The minimalistic style conveys the mood of the Samon Sushi sushi bar.

Contact me for cooperation: loginova99.tl@gmail.com
Thank you! :)

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
