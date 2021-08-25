Evgeniy Golyaka

Yin And Yang Calligraphy

Evgeniy Golyaka
Evgeniy Golyaka
  • Save
Yin And Yang Calligraphy grog brush molotow topbehance johnnaked голякамоляка calligrafuturism calligraffiti calligra uniquecalligraphy abstract abstractcalligraphy typography graphic design cyrillic illustration logo calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Второй мой сложный проект с тематикой Инь и ян, любимый из последних: мужское / женское / активное / пассивное / огонь / вода.
Сложные вещи, порой невыносимые...которые происходят в голове во время процесса выглядят просто в конечном результате, многие люди, видя простой вариант решения, думают, что это действительно не сложно;) Тут дело не только в скиле и креативе творческого человека, но и в разных аспектах жизни, соблазнах, настроении...

My second difficult project with the theme of Yin and Yang, my favorite of the latter: male / female / active / passive / fire / water.
Complex things, sometimes unbearable ... that happen in the head during the process look just the end result, many people, seeing a simple solution, think that it is really not difficult;) It's not only about the skill and creativity of a creative person, but and in different aspects of life, temptations, mood ...

INSTAGRAM | Behance

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need modern calligraphy lettering logo, clothing prints or branding!

#moderncalligraphy #calligraphy #ancientchina #asiancalligraphy #complexwork #oriental #orientalcalligraphy #голякамоляка #johnnaked

Evgeniy Golyaka
Evgeniy Golyaka

More by Evgeniy Golyaka

View profile
    • Like