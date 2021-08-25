Yin And Yang Calligraphy

Второй мой сложный проект с тематикой Инь и ян, любимый из последних: мужское / женское / активное / пассивное / огонь / вода.

Сложные вещи, порой невыносимые...которые происходят в голове во время процесса выглядят просто в конечном результате, многие люди, видя простой вариант решения, думают, что это действительно не сложно;) Тут дело не только в скиле и креативе творческого человека, но и в разных аспектах жизни, соблазнах, настроении...

My second difficult project with the theme of Yin and Yang, my favorite of the latter: male / female / active / passive / fire / water.

Complex things, sometimes unbearable ... that happen in the head during the process look just the end result, many people, seeing a simple solution, think that it is really not difficult;) It's not only about the skill and creativity of a creative person, but and in different aspects of life, temptations, mood ...

