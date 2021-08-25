Philip Malan

Myhomebar - Landing page design

Myhomebar - Landing page design illustration web ui ux graphic design design branding
Hey there! ✌️

This project was made in collaboration with interbrands. They wanted an ecommerce shop to sell liquor. I made a modern twist to stand out from competition. 🍾

