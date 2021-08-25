Taisia Loginova

Theatre logo

Logo for Peterburg's Theatre Seasons.

The logo is inspired by a theatrical theme which can be seen in the image of a mask and gold ribbons. The letters form a semicircular shape similar to the Russian national kokoshnik headdress and also resemble the shape of ancient Greek round theaters.

Contact me for cooperation: loginova99.tl@gmail.com
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
