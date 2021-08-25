Theatre logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo for Peterburg's Theatre Seasons.
The logo is inspired by a theatrical theme which can be seen in the image of a mask and gold ribbons. The letters form a semicircular shape similar to the Russian national kokoshnik headdress and also resemble the shape of ancient Greek round theaters.
Contact me for cooperation: loginova99.tl@gmail.com
Thank you! :)