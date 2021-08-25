Building trust with evidence

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Introducing our new dedicated NHS partner website designed from competitor analysis, thorough internal reviews and user feedback. In our approach we have kept the design simple, clear and concise - inline with our patient website, but with its own sub-branding to help define it. We've carefully designed the site, to help navigate users to find exactly what they're looking for. View the full website here: https://partners.pushdoctor.co.uk/
**
Interested in reading more on how we design and what our principles are? Check out our medium article here: https://medium.com/push-doctor-design/our-design-principles-a51b54343a66