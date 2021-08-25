Philip Malan

Digichat - Landing Page Design

Philip Malan
Philip Malan
  • Save
Digichat - Landing Page Design games gaming web web design ux ui graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hey there! ✌️

The newly founded company Digichat wants to teach children and youth about the dangers of internet through a gaming experience. I designed a website to brand their new idea and game. 📣

Have a project? Philip@malan.nu 🚀

Portfolio | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Philip Malan
Philip Malan

More by Philip Malan

View profile
    • Like