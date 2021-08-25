Meet your clinicians

Push Doctor

Introducing our new dedicated NHS partner website designed from competitor analysis, thorough internal reviews and user feedback. In our approach we have kept the design simple, clear and concise - inline with our patient website, but with its own sub-branding to help define it. We've carefully designed the site, to help navigate users to find exactly what they're looking for. View the full website here: https://partners.pushdoctor.co.uk/

Interested in reading more on how we design and what our principles are? Check out our medium article here: https://medium.com/push-doctor-design/our-design-principles-a51b54343a66

