Logo Design

Logo Design
Logo for Samon Sushi (a work for a portfolio).

The font in the logo resembles the technique of writing hieroglyphs, which reflects the specifics of the sushi bar.

Contact me for cooperation: loginova99.tl@gmail.com
Thank you! :)

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
