Tobias Löfgren

Vår Gård logo design

Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Hire Me
  • Save
Vår Gård logo design illustration branding logo
Vår Gård logo design illustration branding logo
Vår Gård logo design illustration branding logo
Vår Gård logo design illustration branding logo
Vår Gård logo design illustration branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Box-logo.png
  2. Horiz-logo.png
  3. Ordbild.png
  4. Symbol.png
  5. Tagline.png

Logo design for a Vår Gård.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Tobias Löfgren
Tobias Löfgren
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tobias Löfgren

View profile
    • Like