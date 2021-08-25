Mita Grafik

Branding/Visual Identity and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta

Mita Grafik
Mita Grafik
  • Save
Branding/Visual Identity and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta coffee branding menu design menu food coffee products box box design logo design visual identity package design packaging design packaging logo illustration graphic design company graphic design gift card design design business card design branding
Download color palette

Branding/Visual Identity and Packaging Design for Ayten Usta by Mita Grafik.

Mita Grafik, based in Eskişehir, is a creative studio specializing in branding/visual identity, packaging and illustration design. Our mission is to breathe life into brands stories and leave a lasting impression of the brands in the minds of their audience.
Contact us for general work inquiries: musteri@mitaconcept.com

Mita Grafik
Mita Grafik

More by Mita Grafik

View profile
    • Like