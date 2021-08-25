CASIO - mobile website redesign concept

Heeey:)

Today I show you mobile concept of a website for CASIO. It is a Japanese manufacturer of electronic devices. The company creates watches, calculators, musical instruments, etc.

In this project I wanted to refresh the old, irrelevant and awkward website design.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

I'm available for freelance projects. Connect with me:

Mail: lubovmaksimova1016@gmail.com

Instagram | Facebook