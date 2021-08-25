niraj thapa chhetry

Ukulele -eshop Landing Page

niraj thapa chhetry
niraj thapa chhetry
  • Save
Ukulele -eshop Landing Page interaction ecommerce animation web design ui minimal
Download color palette

I don't design fun stuff all the time but when I do, it is very refreshing. This is a landing page of a ukulele e-commerce website.
I applied some animated transition, to see go here:-
https://nicknepal.github.io/ukushop.mp4

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
niraj thapa chhetry
niraj thapa chhetry

More by niraj thapa chhetry

View profile
    • Like