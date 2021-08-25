Lubov Maksimova

CASIO - website redesign concept

Heeey:)
Today I show you the concept of a website for CASIO. It is a Japanese manufacturer of electronic devices. The company creates watches, calculators, musical instruments, etc.

In this project I wanted to refresh the old, irrelevant and awkward website design.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
