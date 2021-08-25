How to book drugs online (fast)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everyone 🤘
Here is my next mobile application project for one Polish Pharmacy.
Simple design, with proper highlighting of the functions most important to the user. Easy way to choose all needed drugs from your prescriptions and add even more if needed.
Feedback & Love is highly appreciated 🤩