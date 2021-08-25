Dmitriy Lu4

Made in Amur

Dmitriy Lu4
Dmitriy Lu4
  • Save
Made in Amur graphic design brand branding gagara bird ethnic eth amur river sign mark lu4 logotype logo
Download color palette

The concept of the export logo of the Amur region

The Amur region is a multicultural region.
Here unique
Ideas about the world of different nationalities:
Khanty, Mansi, Nenets, Sami, Selkup, Chukchi, Yakuts,
Evenks, Koryaks, Eskimos, Aleuts, Entsy, Dolgans,
Nganasans, Kets, Yukagirs, Evens, Itelmens, Ulchi,
Nanai, Nivkh, Udege, Oroki, Negidal, Orochi ...

The most revered animal among the peoples of the north is - Gagara.
This is a very unusual waterfowl, considered sacred :)
According to legend, she dived to the bottom of the original ocean and brought
Silt and stones in its beak. This is how the land and mountains were formed.
Represents well-being, health, happiness and prosperity

The idea is this: to make it simple, understandable and close to each resident
Amur region visual solution
Stylized Loon and font part in two languages ​​inscribed in a circle
Logo as a mark of quality, Loon's foot in luck)))
Anything can be branded with this foot.
+ it fits well into history with eco-tourism and nature

Follow me in Instagram and Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Dmitriy Lu4
Dmitriy Lu4

More by Dmitriy Lu4

View profile
    • Like