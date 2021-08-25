Berat Llapashtica

AMANATURA

Logo design for AMANATURA.
AMANATURA is an exclusive⭐ residential complex of only 6 apartments on a Mangrove a few meters from the beach⛱ of Tulum, Mexico.
The symbol contains the sun☀️, the mangrove tree🌱 and the sea🌊.
Swipe for the symbol alone➡️.

I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:
beratllstudio@gmail.com

    • Like