Izuchukwu Obilom

Helixe

Izuchukwu Obilom
Izuchukwu Obilom
  • Save
Helixe helixe helix design gene microscope research dna graphic designer graphic design branding vector logo flat icon branding design brand identity
Download color palette

Helixe, is a fictional DNA research company that specializes in gene splicing, gene sequencing, human genetic testing/integration and chromosomal research.

Their services include disease research, drug development and clinical diagnostics.

Izuchukwu Obilom
Izuchukwu Obilom

More by Izuchukwu Obilom

View profile
    • Like