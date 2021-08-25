Ayush Bahuguna

Wear Your Masks

Wear Your Masks walk fitness adobe-illustrator 2d adobe illustration graphic design mask girl boy pendemic health
Created this during the covid lockdown. Illustrated using in InkScape which is a completely free software.
