Daily UI 001: Sign Up

Daily UI 001: Sign Up ui web-design signup dailyui001 dailyui
Hi Everyone! 👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge,
This my first task is to create design of the sign up page for the postcrossing community.

I hope you enjoyed the result and thanks for watching!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
