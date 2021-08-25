Masuma Islam

Logo Design

Logo Design branding latter icon illustrator typography logo illustration design
welcome to my portfolio
Hay, I' am a Professional graphic designer and logo expert . there are a contraction minimalist logo. if you looking for the best design you are in the right place. I have designed this modern and elegant logo for your business. If you want to order for a design you can contact me , on-
Gmail-masuma.islam.mb@gmail.com
we can follow me
freelancer- https://www.freelancer.com/u/Masumamb
Fiverr- https://www.fiverr.com/users/masumamb
behance-https://www.behance.net/gallery/126063129/There-are-a-modern-minimalist-contraction-logo
flickr-https://www.flickr.com/photos/192999530@N03/

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
