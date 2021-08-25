Polina Shimanovich

E-learning app

flat education ux research design app 2021 ux design ui
Hi everyone! I know it's been a while. But I am now actively resuming my profile. Today I decided to share a small part of my work from my UX/UI design course. It consisted of building a user-friendly interface for an online learning application with the ability to track deadlines and grades. I'd love to hear feedback from you! Thank you!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
