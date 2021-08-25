Yousuf Ali

CryptoX, A crypto currency business landing page

Yousuf Ali
Yousuf Ali
Hire Me
  • Save
CryptoX, A crypto currency business landing page uiux design branding ui
Download color palette

Thank you for watching
Your like is an inspiration to m
I’m available for new projects 👋
yousuf3541@gmail.com
For more inspiration visit our profiles ⚡️
Behance: https://www.behance.net/yousufali26

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Yousuf Ali
Yousuf Ali
From concept to design and finally the functional Web & App
Hire Me

More by Yousuf Ali

View profile
    • Like