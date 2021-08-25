Angie Mathot

Daily Doodle - "The Water Bassin"

Daily Doodle - "The Water Bassin" stones trees garden zen garden japan bassin landscape purple pink yellow nft community nft artist nft art nft daily art illustration contrast vector illustration vector flat design
Good morning lovely people ✨
Newer piece, part of a collab with a ledger company, will be available on OpenSea ❤️

Vector & NFT artist ✨
