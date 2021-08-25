React Native 0.65 is Released Now!

Trending designs to inspire you
The latest version of @ReactNative 0.65 with #Hermes 0.8.1 is live, with astounding improvements.
The following features are the most notable in this release:
- "Hades," a new concurrent garbage collector is introduced to improve workloads.
- In the package.json, #react-native-codegen version 0.0.7 is now needed as a #devdependency.
- The JCenter Maven repository has been removed and replaced with #MavenCentral and #Jitpack.
- OkHttp 3.x is upgraded to OkHttp 4.x with few changes and compatibility tracking.
- Android Gradle Plugin 7 support.
- Upgraded to #Flipper 0.93 to support Xcode 12.5.
