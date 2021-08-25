Khokim Sharipov

Logo challenge #8 - Letter H v2

Khokim Sharipov
Khokim Sharipov
  • Save
Logo challenge #8 - Letter H v2 letter h h logo letter logo h monogram brandmark brand logotype logo
Download color palette

Another logo for my little challenge. Concept mark for letter H.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Khokim Sharipov
Khokim Sharipov

More by Khokim Sharipov

View profile
    • Like