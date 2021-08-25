Trending designs to inspire you
Long time no see and no posts. It was quite a busy time. But here we are, still busy but finding some time for personal concepts and exploration!
Here is a simple minimalistic Modern Living Website Concept. Within this website you could find many architectural projects of modern houses in the world and learn more about the process behind building them.
Let me know how you like it! :)
Best,
Andrea