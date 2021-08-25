Trending designs to inspire you
My new work ⚫️ «Cosmic»
🎵 Music: Dominik Landahl - Nivalis
⠀
Celestial bodies revolve in the same orbits, but each time according to different laws. Let me know what you think about it!
Modeled: Cinema4D
Rendered: Redshift
More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Foundation