My new work ⚫️ «Cosmic»

🎵 Music: Dominik Landahl - Nivalis

⠀

Celestial bodies revolve in the same orbits, but each time according to different laws. Let me know what you think about it!

Modeled: Cinema4D

Rendered: Redshift

More my motion design artworks your can see at my

Instagram

Stay tuned

Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Foundation