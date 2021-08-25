Tomasz Mazurczak

Sinco - Website for Interior Design

Hello Dribbble! Today i present my work.

Sinco - Website for Interior Design

I present desktop and three screenshots from the mobile view of the website for architecture and interior design / decoration. Thanks for all the likes. In the project I used a contrasting transition and a grotesque font. Full screen black background navigation. The initial view with popular galleries post in the carousel method. Thanks to the growing number of likes and fans, you can see my designs more often.

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

