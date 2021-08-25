niraj thapa chhetry

Olay -Landing Page

Olay -Landing Page animation branding ui minimal design
Wanted to create something eye-catching and fun.
See the full transition effect here:-
https://nicknepal.github.io/olay.mov

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
