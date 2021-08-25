Anoz Gosai

404 page

Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai
  • Save
404 page uiuxdesign uiux 404page adobexd illustration website figma design ux ui dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge day 08: 404 page

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai

More by Anoz Gosai

View profile
    • Like