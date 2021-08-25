CMARIX TechnoLabs

Cryptocurrency Mobile App Design

Get the most accurate market data, alerts, conversions, tools and more – all within our powerful crypto currency app.

In this concept, we focused on making the interface as simple as possible and offer an user-friendly in-app experience. Here users can easily view the live crypto rates and can filter through various options like hotlist, trending and top earner.

The graph of Bitcoin price helps to clear visual hierarchy, which offers users a unique visual experience. This app is perfect for traders to manage cryptocurrency exchange and boost the trading numbers.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator
