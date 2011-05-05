Josh McKenney

Coffee Graphic

Coffee Graphic coffee heart logo
Part of a very quick logo I slammed together for a friend. Was kind of fun and loved the way the text on cup and heart on steam turned out...

Posted on May 5, 2011
