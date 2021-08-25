Sybil - trend and concept research

Dissociative identity disorder, also known as personality disorder

multiple represents the failure of the integration mechanism of the various aspects

of identity, memory and conscience.

There are people with different identities: two distinct personalities occupying one

same body. A personality could appear several times, put itself in the center

of action, do what he wants and then disappear. It is important to realize that,

when the "double" takes over, the real person does not remember

what happened.

The flesh is the same, but the spirit is different.