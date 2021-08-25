Sybil - trend and concept research

Trending designs to inspire you
Dissociative identity disorder, also known as personality disorder
multiple represents the failure of the integration mechanism of the various aspects
of identity, memory and conscience.
There are people with different identities: two distinct personalities occupying one
same body. A personality could appear several times, put itself in the center
of action, do what he wants and then disappear. It is important to realize that,
when the "double" takes over, the real person does not remember
what happened.
The flesh is the same, but the spirit is different.