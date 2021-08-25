Bang Bang Galactic - Game UI - Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
To ideate the game flow we designed a simple flow with the most important screens. This helps in nailing down the Minimum Viable Product and working towards completing a first version.
It also allows us to think about the UI in the game on a mobile device without the constraints of a game engine first.
Sometimes it's good to step back and get away from the technical problems to find the best solution from a user's perspective. It allows for creative solutions that you haven't thought about when thinking from the constraints of a game engine.
It's an iterative process between development and design, both can influence the final product.