Bang Bang Galactic - Game UI - Concept

To ideate the game flow we designed a simple flow with the most important screens. This helps in nailing down the Minimum Viable Product and working towards completing a first version.

It also allows us to think about the UI in the game on a mobile device without the constraints of a game engine first.

Sometimes it's good to step back and get away from the technical problems to find the best solution from a user's perspective. It allows for creative solutions that you haven't thought about when thinking from the constraints of a game engine.

It's an iterative process between development and design, both can influence the final product.