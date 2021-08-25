Good for Sale
Wicked Templates || Individual Bundle

  1. screens.png
  2. clarity.png
  3. lime.png
  4. noir.png
  5. betamax.png
  6. harmony.png
  7. monotone.png
  8. gradientti.png

Wicked Bundle Individuals

Price
$89
Buy now
Available on .wickedtemplates.com
Good for sale
Wicked Bundle Individuals

13 Tailwind CSS templates Bundle

Get it from:
https://www.wickedtemplates.com/pricing

Starter
---------

$49

13 Templates + Updates

Tailwind & Next.js code

Comercial use

Individual
----------

$89

13 Templates + Updates

Figma, Tailwind & Next.js code

Comercial use

Team
-----

$179

13 Templates + Updates

Figma, Tailwind & Next.js code

Comercial use + 5 seats

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
