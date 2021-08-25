Gapsy Studio

Independence Day in Ukraine

Hello, friends. This is a holiday!
Today is an important day for all Ukrainians. We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Ukraine. On August 24, 1991, our country became independent. We are proud to be a Ukrainian digital design agency 🇺🇦

